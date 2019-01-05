Sisolak names new heads of Nevada DMV, tax department

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak on Friday announced the appointment of heads to the departments of motor vehicles and taxation.

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak on Friday announced the appointment of heads to the departments of motor vehicles and taxation.

Longtime state government worker Julie Butler will be director of the Department of Motor Vehicles. Former director Terri Albertson, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval, stepped down in December to become the director of the DMV’s office of project management. Cyndie Munoz has been acting director of the DMV since then.

Butler has served as an administrator of the records, communications and compliance division of the Department of Public Safety since 2013. She has worked for the state since 1994.

Sisolak also named Melanie Young to lead the Department of Taxation, replacing director Bill Anderson, who was also appointed by Sandoval.

Young has worked in the Tax Department since February 2018 managing several areas, including operations, maintenance, tax distributions, budget and fiscal services. She previously worked as the executive branch budget officer in the Governor’s Finance office under Sandoval.

