Sisolak: Nevada program helps companies stay afloat during pandemic

During a Monday event, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state’s Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant program provided over $100 million in funding to an estimated 9,400 small businesses and nonprofits.

Nevada’s largest small business program helped thousands of companies stay afloat during the pandemic, and more steps are being taken to offer additional support, officials said during a small-business roundtable event Monday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Treasurer Zach Conine shared that the state’s Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) Grant provided more than $100 million in funding to an estimated 9,400 small businesses and nonprofits.

The grant helped business owners cover expenses such as payroll, rent and utilities, Sisolak said.

“This was the largest small business program in Nevada history and saved countless number of jobs and made it so many of our small businesses could see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Some small-business owners at the roundtable noted the PETS Grant allowed them to expand their business during the COVID-19 pandemic, but all agreed more steps should be taken to help with recovery, including development of a plan to resolve the state’s worker shortage.

Hans Hippert, founder of JoJo’s Jerky, said he used his PETS Grant to expand his business.

“Fortunately, we were able to hold on to our staff and all of our amazing people but beyond that with the PETS (grant) — actually grow and build our team and kind of change focus not just to beef jerky but to other avenues that people actually need,” he said.

Attorney Adriana Pereyra of Integrity Law Firm said many of her clients are on payment plans but once the pandemic hit they were unable to keep up with their payments — making the PETS program a lifeline for her eight-year-old business.

“Not only was I not getting a lot of new clients but I was also not getting paid from hired clients so this (PETS) really helped. It helped keep my employees … I was very grateful,” she said.

Extra help

The PETS program launched in October with $20 million in federal Coronavirus funds to support small businesses, nonprofits, arts and cultural organizations as well as local Chambers of Commerce.

Eligible applicants were those with fewer than 50 employees and less than $4 million in gross annual revenue. It allowed funds of up to $10,000 for businesses and nonprofits while chambers of commerce as well as arts and culture organizations could receive up to $20,000.

Sisolak said the program saw more than 13,500 applications in the first four days. Interest was so high the program eventually expanded its budget to more than $100 million, according to Sisolak.

Out of the 9,400 businesses awarded PETS grants, 52 percent were categorized as disadvantaged businesses, defined as owned by women, veterans, minorities or those with disabilities.

“We were determined to ensure no business that had been historically marginalized was left behind when we determined access to these funds,” said Conine.

Conine said it’s great to celebrate the success of the PETS program as it comes to an end, delivering the final funds to applicants in the coming days, but he acknowledged more work needs to be done.

“The speed and trajectory of Nevada’s economic recovery are going to be based on small business success,” he said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they will be the lifeblood of our recovery.”

Challenges ahead

David Huang, president of Skylar Consulting, said that while he was able to retain all of his employees, thanks to federal coronavirus relief programs, he’s now having trouble expanding his business.

“Now that we’re coming out of the thick of things, we’ve discovered that we can expand now. The challenges we face now is hiring,” said Huang. “When we’re putting ads out online or through different channels we’re learning people are applying just for the sake of applying because they’re trying to meet the unemployment insurance (work requirement) so they’re not true applicants.”

Pereyra of Integrity Law said she’s faced the same issue as Huang, adding that she even reached out to Nevada Job Connect when an applicant failed to appear for an interview.

“It just seemed like he wasn’t making an effor t… and when I told (Nevada Job Connect) what happened I think they contacted him,” she said, adding that they tried to schedule another interview but he couldn’t attend.

Sisolak said the hiring challenges is being faced by companies all over the state.

“You’re right the extended unemployment insurance is helping folks but at the same time some folks are not returning,” he said.

Sisolak said the most common reason he hears is concern over child-care costs ,and he added some residents are “genuinely concerned about going back to work. They’ve got a compromised immune system and they don’t want to take any more chances,” especially as Nevada’s COVID-19 case numbers are starting to rise.

“We’re working to get more people in the workplace,” he said. “We’re aware of that and we’re addressing that on every front.”

