Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada — WATCH LIVE

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak said there has been a significant trend in new cases of COVID-19 in Nevada in recent weeks.

The state is in the “red zone,” Sisolak said during a Tuesday briefing at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

Despite the increase in cases, Sisolak said there will be no new directives or restrictions coming for the Silver State.

“The enemy is the disease, not each other,” Sisolak said, trying to urge Nevadans to unite, wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We can fight back” against the disease,” he said. “Do your part to fight this disease.”

The governor said Nevada and the entire nation might be suffering from COVID-19 fatigue, and issued a warning.

“Fatigue can lead to riskier behavior and complacency,” he said. “Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t get fatigued, it’s alive and well. It’s that simple. We can’t get tired when the virus isn’t tired.”

