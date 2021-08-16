107°F
Sisolak offers options for going maskless at large-venue events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2021 - 11:50 am
 
Updated August 16, 2021 - 5:24 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak provides an update on COVID-19 in Nevada at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak provides an update on COVID-19 in Nevada at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak said that operators of large-venue events can allow attendees to go maskless as long as they offer proof of full vaccination.

It was one of the directives presented Monday at a news conference.

The governor also said the state administered 1,210 doses per 100,000 people last week, which is 19.3 percent higher than the national average. Nevada was also first to reinstate indoor masking in areas of substantial and high transmission regardless of vaccination status, and we are now seeing a slowing of COVID-19 growth in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

