Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of Harry Reid

The governor said Wednesday morning that he has already signed an order to lower flags across the state.

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., listens to the national anthem during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Interstate 11 Boulder City bypass project in Boulder City in April 2015. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered flags across Nevada to be lowered to half staff to honor former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, who died Tuesday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sisolak said he has already signed an executive order to lower the flags, and is waiting on the secretary of state to finalize the document. He said he wants the flags lowered the remainder of Wednesday and through Thursday.

Reid was a political titan who ascended from humble beginnings in Searchlight to leading the world’s greatest deliberative body. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders across Nevada and the country, including Sisolak.

The governor said Reid genuinely cared about people and loved Nevada.

“Well, Sen. Reid was I guess the biggest advocate (and) fighter you could ever have, and this state was lucky to have him for so long,” Sisolak said Wednesday. “He always fought for the underdog, the little guy, and he always took time to listen to everybody’s stories.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.