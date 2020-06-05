Sisolak, other Nevada leaders to discuss George Floyd protests

Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state leaders also will speak Friday morning about the recent protests over the killing of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Gov. Steve Sisolak YouTube screenshot)

Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state leaders will speak Friday morning about the recent protests over the killing of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody more than a week ago.

The governor released a video message about the protests over Floyd’s death as well as the systemic racism and injustice black and minority communities face, according to a statement emailed Thursday night from the governor’s office.

Sisolak, in the video, pledges to listen to the experiences of Nevadans and to making change, alongside Nevada’s elected and community leaders.

“We are living in historically trying times,” Sisolak says in the video. “Over the past few months, Nevada has been faced with three major crises — the magnitude of which are either unprecedented or seismic in scope.”

He then highlights the three crises: the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis and a “crisis of faith in our criminal and social justice system.”

Sisolak underscores “the systemic racism and injustices faced by black and minority communities but stem from generations of inequality,” according to a transcript of the video. He acknowledges that systemic racism and injustices can be difficult subjects to discuss.

“I call on all Nevadans to seize this moment to really reflect and ask themselves, ‘What can we do to fully respect and understand the very deep and very real emotional harm that’s been done to our Black community members?’ ” he says in the video. “For me, it will start with listening and will end with action. But it will take all of us.”

Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford, Nevada State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno will make brief statements and answer questions from the media at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas at 9:30 a.m. Friday, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.