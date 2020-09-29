Sisolak plans update on COVID-19 adjustments, capacity limits

Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide updates on Nevada’s COVID-19 response and adjustments to current capacity limits on gatherings at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak addresses the audience at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Speedway Readiness Center for the Nevada National Guard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to announce at a news conference on Tuesday adjustments to the state’s current restrictions on gatherings and capacity put in place because of COVID-19.

Sisolak’s office said last week that he would adjust the state’s current capacity limits for gatherings and lift some restrictions on youth sports and other updates this week, although the advisory sent for Tuesday’s news conference does not mention youth sports.

Sisolak’s office said this will be the first in a series of announcements to make changes to the state’s current restrictions, so those changes to youth sports restrictions could come in a subsequent announcement.

Since May 29, public gatherings have been capped at no more than 50 people. Stores, restaurants and most other businesses have been limited to 50 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever number is lower.

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick this month pushed for local governments to collaborate on an enforcement plan as part of a push to loosen restrictions on churches, youth sports and conventions.

Over the last several weeks, the state has started to peel back several COVID-19 restrictions, including letting bars and taverns reopen, as the public health data started to trend in an encouraging direction after peaking in mid-July.

The news conference will be held inside the Sawyer Building.

