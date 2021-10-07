Sisolak praises FEMA ‘surge team’ efforts for increasing vaccination rates

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday praised the efforts of the FEMA “surge teams” in increasing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

David Fogerson, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak stands next to Incident Commander Sharone Luce during a press conference about Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Incident Commander Sharon Luce gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts alongside Gov. Steve Sisolak and other officials at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday praised the efforts of the FEMA “surge teams” in increasing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rates.

In the last few months in Clark County and across the State of Nevada we have made incredible progress against COVID-19,” Sisolak said. “Our case rates and positivity rates are dropping rapidly, and we are seeing more Nevadans vaccinated every day.

Sisolak said the program immediately targeted neighborhoods with low vaccination rates and high rates of infection. The teams canvassed 21 zip codes and held 280 vaccination events.

Incident Commander Sharon Luce said that one zip code, 89030, saw a 22 percent change in all doses administered during the surge efforts.

Statewide, Sisolak said that 63 percent of the eligible population has initiated vaccination, including 55 percent that are fully vaccinated. Washoe (70 percent), Carson (69 percent) and Clark (63 percent) are the top counties in the state for initiated vaccinations.

Only 21 percent of residents in Storey County have initiated vaccination.

In early July, Nevada became one of the first states to take advantage of FEMA “surge teams” offered by the federal government to assist the State in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, according to the news release. The event is expected to update the work done and lay out other steps the state is taking to continue to increase vaccination rates.