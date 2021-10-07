84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nevada

Sisolak praises FEMA ‘surge team’ efforts for increasing vaccination rates

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 6:30 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2021 - 3:16 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Of ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Of ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
David Fogerson, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, gives an update on Nevada ...
David Fogerson, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gov. Steve Sisolak stands next to Incident Commander Sharone Luce during a press conference abo ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak stands next to Incident Commander Sharone Luce during a press conference about Nevada's vaccination efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Incident Commander Sharon Luce gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts alongside Gov. S ...
Incident Commander Sharon Luce gives an update on Nevada's vaccination efforts alongside Gov. Steve Sisolak and other officials at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday praised the efforts of the FEMA “surge teams” in increasing the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rates.

In the last few months in Clark County and across the State of Nevada we have made incredible progress against COVID-19,” Sisolak said. “Our case rates and positivity rates are dropping rapidly, and we are seeing more Nevadans vaccinated every day.

Sisolak said the program immediately targeted neighborhoods with low vaccination rates and high rates of infection. The teams canvassed 21 zip codes and held 280 vaccination events.

Incident Commander Sharon Luce said that one zip code, 89030, saw a 22 percent change in all doses administered during the surge efforts.

Statewide, Sisolak said that 63 percent of the eligible population has initiated vaccination, including 55 percent that are fully vaccinated. Washoe (70 percent), Carson (69 percent) and Clark (63 percent) are the top counties in the state for initiated vaccinations.

Only 21 percent of residents in Storey County have initiated vaccination.

In early July, Nevada became one of the first states to take advantage of FEMA “surge teams” offered by the federal government to assist the State in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, according to the news release. The event is expected to update the work done and lay out other steps the state is taking to continue to increase vaccination rates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Station Casinos’ Durango project approved for southwest Las Vegas
Station Casinos’ Durango project approved for southwest Las Vegas
2
Las Vegas City Council votes to appeal Badlands ruling to Supreme Court
Las Vegas City Council votes to appeal Badlands ruling to Supreme Court
3
Sisolak praises FEMA ‘surge team’ efforts for increasing vaccination rates
Sisolak praises FEMA ‘surge team’ efforts for increasing vaccination rates
4
COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Clark County; other metrics mixed
COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Clark County; other metrics mixed
5
North Las Vegas could see first Black mayor come 2022
North Las Vegas could see first Black mayor come 2022
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More