Sisolak praises private sector COVID task force as it disbands

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday marked the dissolution of a Nevada COVID-19 private sector task force by praising the extreme measures it took to obtain personal protective equipment for medical workers and to increase coronavirus testing in the early days of the pandemic.

“In March of 2020, none of us knew what toll this pandemic would take on the world, especially on the state of Nevada,” Sisolak said at an afternoon news conference.

“We were deeply affected, but for all that we suffered, we had a distinct advantage in tackling our needs and shoring up our resources,” he said. “The private sector is an advantage Nevada had that no one else did.

“They really stepped up at a time of need.”

The task force quickly raised millions of dollars to purchase supplies and equipment, connect students with broadband and laptops and addressed other priorities, the governor said.

Sisolak was joined at the news conference by task force chairman Jim Murren, the former chief executive for MGM Resorts, as well as other members of the private sector group.

“We were scared” at the outset of the pandemic, Murren said. “We felt helpless. We felt hopeless. We didn’t really quite know what this pandemic would do. And more importantly, we didn’t know how we would survive.”

He credited “these heroes of Nevada, who gave of themselves thanklessly and tirelessly and completely to help us get through this.”

The group raised a total of nearly $13 million for the purchase of supplies and equipment, according to a report released by the task force.

