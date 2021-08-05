Sisolak provides COVID-19 update as cases, deaths surge in Nevada — WATCH LIVE
Gov. Steve Sisolak is holding a press conference to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Nevada. Watch the livestream below:
On Thursday, Nevada reported 1,135 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, pushing state totals to 362,275 cases and 5,979 deaths attributed to the virus.
