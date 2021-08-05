110°F
Sisolak provides COVID-19 update as cases, deaths surge in Nevada — WATCH LIVE

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 11:28 am
 
Updated August 5, 2021 - 2:00 pm
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a kick-off event of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour ...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an event at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak is holding a press conference to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Nevada. Watch the livestream below:

On Thursday, Nevada reported 1,135 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, pushing state totals to 362,275 cases and 5,979 deaths attributed to the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

