Sisolak provides update on state’s economic recovery — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2021 - 9:49 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday will address the state’s residents about Nevada’s economic recovery.

Sisolak’s address comes after Tuesday’s state Economic Forum, which determined that state tax revenues for the next two years will be significantly higher than forecasts from December.

Sisolak’s address is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

