Sisolak reveals 1st ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle winners — WATCH LIVE

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium June 17, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak is announcing the first winners of the state’s “Vax Nevada Days” raffle inside the Tyrone Thompson Student Union on the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus. Watch a livestream of the announcement here.

The public health initiative, launched last month to try to increase the state’s vaccination rate, will hand out $5 million in cash and prizes.

Nevadans who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are generally entered into the raffle. A $1 million grand prize winner will be announced on Aug. 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.