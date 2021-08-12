Sisolak reveals latest winners of ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle — WATCH LIVE

The announcement at Touro University Nevada in Henderson is the sixth weekly drawing under the program.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces "Vax Nevada Days" raffle winners at Touro University Nevada in Henderson on Thursday. (screengrab/@GovSisolak twitter)

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada are announcing the latest winners of the Vax Nevada Days raffle, which awards cash and prizes as an inducement for Nevadans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 4:30 p.m. announcement at Touro University Nevada in Henderson is the sixth weekly drawing under the program, which will pay a total of $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine process.

Vax Nevada Days winners will be named every Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced.

Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, Sisolak has said, “every person is a winner if they get vaccinated.”

PARTIAL LIST OF WINNERS

$5,000 college savings plan

