Sisolak says businesses will enter Phase 1 on Saturday; gaming will not — LIVESTREAM

Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide details on the plan at a news briefing scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday.

“I’m able to move up this announcement because as a state we have met our gateway benchmarks for starting reopening,” Sisolak said.

Gaming establishments will not reopen in Phase 1.

Gym and fitness facilities will still be prohibited from reopening.

Restaurants can open under social distancing guidelines and are limited to 50 percent of capacity, but bar areas will remain closed at this time.

Barbershops, and hair and nail salons also can open under social distancing. Services can be provided by appointments only.

The governor also said the state is getting close to performing 4,000 tests per day.

Sisolak emphasized that large gatherings are still discouraged, with Mother’s Day around the corner.

Sisolak’s news conference will be streamed online at reviewjournal.com.

A news release Thursday from the governor’s office said the phase one reopening “is now slated to occur before the May 15 date previously set forth last week.”

Last week, Sisolak extended his “stay at home” directive to May 15. The governor also unveiled “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery, the state’s plan to reopen the economy, put Nevadans back to work and transition into new normal while continuing to employ safeguards against COVID-19,” the release stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.