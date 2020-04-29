Sisolak says he’ll extend stay-at-home order; casinos won’t reopen until ‘3rd or 4th phase’

Nevada’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, will be extended, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, will be extended, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

The governor, who teased on Twitter a day before that he would announce a “Roadmap to Recovery” plan for Nevada to reopen businesses and other services, said in the interview with anchor Amy Robach that the state will soon start easing some restrictions when it comes to retail stores being allowed to have curbside pickup as well as some outdoor recreation activities.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to have to extend the stay-at-home order a little bit. We just have not reached exactly where we want to get in the downward trajectory,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak did not specify in the interview how long the extension would last.

But the governor also told Robach during the interview that casinos would not reopen “until the third or fourth phase” of Nevada’s phased-in reopening plan. “We’re just not ready right now to handle that kind of volume,” he said.

Nevada is currently in “Phase Zero,” according to the governor, who said last week the slowing of coronavirus case statistics would trigger the gradual reopening plan.

“Our statistics have plateaued. We’ve got almost 5,000 cases now in the state of Nevada and 225 fatalities, so those numbers have kind of stabilized, and hospitalizations and intensive care hospitalizations have begun to decline. And so we are looking forward to continue to bring our economy back to life a little bit,” the governor added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.