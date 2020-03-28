Sisolak says relief for Nevada homeowners, renters in the works

State government in talks with banks and others to provide assistance to Nevadans impacted by the economic upheaval the new coronavirus has inflicted on the state, he says.

CARSON CITY — Relief for homeowners and renters could be coming soon for Nevadans struggling financially amid the economic upheaval caused by the new coronavirus, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an interview Friday.

Sisolak said that his office, as well as the attorney general and state treasurer, are in discussions with banks “as we speak,” and that they hope to have something in place soon. He said officials are also working on protections for renters, a move that other states have taken to prevent landlords from evicting tenants during an economic downturn that could see some 14 million lost jobs nationwide by summer, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

“People have been out of work for a couple of weeks now,” Sisolak said in a phone interview with the Review-Journal. “We need to give them some sense of security.”

Last week Sisolak ordered all nonessential businesses in the state, including casinos, gyms, beauty salons and more, to shut down until at least April 16.

Nevada saw its highest number of unemployment insurance claims in state history last week, with the number of initial claims soaring to more than 92,000. That’s up from the previous week’s 6,356. The state’s previous record weekly high was 8,945, which happened in January 2009, during the Great Recession.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that five major banks and nearly 200 state-chartered banks and credit unions had pledged to provide relief for those who couldn’t pay their mortgages, including offering 90-day grace periods, ensuring there will be no negative credit impacts from the relief and imposing a 60-day moratorium on foreclosures and evictions by financial institutions.

Some states like New York and Kentucky and a growing list of cities also have put a halt on renter evictions during the outbreak. In Nevada, some courts have temporarily stopped processing evictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t prevented them from happening elsewhere in the state.

Sisolak also addressed the growing public health impact of the coronavirus, saying Nevada lacks necessary medical supplies like masks, personal protective gear for health care workers, ventilators and COVID-19 testing kits. Those shortages are shared by nearly every state, which makes it even harder to procure such equipment.

“Everyone wants more. More money, more (personal protective gear), more ventilators. Every governor is asking for the same stuff,” Sisolak said.

Nevada’s relatively small population and smaller pool of resources has added to the challenge, he added.

That’s where the private and philanthropic sectors have stepped in, Sisolak said.

He pointed to the tens of thousands of highly sought-after N95 masks and pairs of gloves that have been donated to Southern Nevada hospitals by the Nevada Chinese Association. He noted similar donations that have come from some of the state’s largest resort operators, including Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts.

And while Sisolak has said that the state has received zero testing kits for COVID-19 from the federal government despite repeated requests, the state again benefited from donations from the private sector to help fill that gap.

Sisolak said Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson donated several thousand kits to Nevada. Sands spokesman Ron Reese said the company donated roughly 1,900 test kits to the state, transporting them from China on one of the company’s private planes.

Those test kits, Sisolak said, “saved a lot of lives.”

