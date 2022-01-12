Sisolak says state has ordered 500K at-home COVID tests

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday the state had ordered more than a half million at-home COVID-19 tests.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference held with the Asian Community Development Council at Shanghai Plaza, Dec. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday announced that the state had ordered more than a half million at-home COVID-19 tests.

“We expect the first shipment to arrive in Nevada by the end of this month,” Sisolak said.

He said the kits would arrive at locations across the state and that community partners would help distribute them to Nevadans.

Sisolak said the “bulk” of the tests would head to Southern Nevada.

“We know that Nevadans want easy and convenient access to COVID-19 testing from the comfort of their own home, and this project will help us accomplish that goal and help relieve some of the strain on our other testing systems,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak said the current omicron surge differs from previous stages of the pandemic because of access to vaccines, and urged all Nevadans to get vaccinated and boosted.

Related: Need a COVID test? Locations, hours added to meet demand

“I want to remind Nevadans that this moment in time is very different from where we found ourselves in March 2020,” Sisolak said. “We have incredibly powerful tools to help fight the virus — the most powerful of which are the COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.”

Sisolak said there was no plan to enact any further COVID-related mandates, but also said it was not the time to consider lifting the current mask mandate.

“I’m in the middle of a surge with cases,” Sisolak said. “It’s certainly not a time we’re going to reduce any of the protocols we have in place. … I do not want our economy to take any steps backwards.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.