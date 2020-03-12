Sisolak schedules coronavirus news conference

Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a news conference Thursday in Las Vegas to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference on coronavirus in Nevada at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak has called a 5:30 p.m. press conference in Las Vegas Thursday to “make an announcement regarding COVID-19 and to discuss the proactive steps the state of Nevada is taking to mitigate the impacts of the virus in our state,” an advisory from his office said.

It will be the governor’s first public remarks on the state’s coronavirus impacts since Saturday. As of Thursday, 11 Nevadans have tested positive for COVID-19 — eight in Clark County, two in Washoe County and one in the Carson City area.

