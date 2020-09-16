Sisolak sends letter to Pence after Trump events in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence seeking clarity on the state’s efforts to follow recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Gov. Steve Sisolak promotes flu shots during a news media briefing hosted by Immunize Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District at SNHD in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The letter comes after President Donald Trump held large public gatherings in Minden and Henderson this past weekend that violated state emergency directives, according to a news release.

“Nevadans deserve much better from the Trump administration and with the President’s blatant disregard and lack of accountability for his own administration’s professional medical advice, I would ask what additional support Nevada can expect to receive from the Federal government to ensure it can effectively combat this deadly virus now that the President has undoubtedly risked an increased spread in two of our communities?” the governor wrote. “I urge the administration to consider both the health and economic consequences of this type of unsanctioned mass gatherings and would appreciate better collaboration in the future.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

