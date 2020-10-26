Sisolak shares plan on state’s COVID-19 vaccine playbook — WATCH LIVE

The governor says that while the plan is still in draft form, he will be release the playbook to Nevadans.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Monday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state will share its COVID-19 vaccine playbook.

“The plan is like the frame of a house – it sets the structure,” Sisolak said. “Now, we will focus on furnishing it and attending to the details. Our goal is to be as prepared as possible when the vaccine becomes available in our state.”

Earlier this month, @dhhsnevada submitted a draft of our state specific plan – or “playbook,” as we refer to it – for COVID-19 vaccine planning, to @CDCgov. While the plan is still in draft form, I am eager to share some details today. It will also be released this afternoon. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 26, 2020

The governor also gave updates on the state’s recent spike in cases and a plan to get to 50 percent capacity in building on Jan. 1 to reopen convention business.

He is joined by Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, and Shannon Bennett, immunization program manager for the Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.