Sisolak signs coronavirus insurance regulation

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update the public on the state of the coronavirus in Nevada at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a new regulation Thursday to limit what health insurers can charge patients for visits and examinations that are related to COVID-19.

The emergency regulation would also bar insurance companies from charging Nevadans for the COVID-19 test or any vaccine once it becomes available and would require insurers to provide information on available benefits, treatment and medical advice options through available through telehealth and preventive measures relating to the disease.

“This pre-emptive emergency regulation should give Nevadans confidence to continue taking preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 as well as seeking necessary medical services and prescriptions without fear of higher-than-normal costs,” Sisolak said in a statement.“Protecting Nevadans is my top priority, and adopting this emergency regulation is a critical piece of our broader plan to anticipate and prepare for the potential impacts of COVID-19.”

The first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus in Nevada was announced Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Sisolak’s office said that the governor is still exploring “regulatory and other options to ensure that medical costs associated with COVID-19 are not a barrier to receive health care services for any Nevadans.”

