Nevada

Sisolak signs COVID-19 business liability protection bill — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2020 - 10:57 am
 
Updated August 11, 2020 - 12:09 pm

Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to sign a bill on Tuesday that grants most businesses limited liability protections from COVID-19 lawsuits and provides added safety measures for hotel workers.

Sisolak will be signing Senate Bill 4, which grants most businesses, government organizations and nonprofits limited immunity from lawsuits brought by customers or employees who contract COVID-19 provided they adhere to any controlling health measures in effect. It also requires hotels in Las Vegas and Reno to adopt additional health and safety protocols, such as enhanced cleaning procedures, social distancing, free testing for all workers before returning to work and paid time off for workers in quarantine, among other requirements.

The bill reflects a deal struck between the resort industry, business associations and Culinary Local 226.

The Culinary union had sued MGM Resorts earlier this year, accusing the casino company of failing to protect workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. That lawsuit was dropped in late July.

On Monday, MGM and the union issued a joint statement celebrating the new legislation and pointed out that the two sides have resolved the lawsuit with passage of the bill in the recent special legislative session.

Representatives from MGM and the Culinary union will be participating in Tuesday’s virtual bill signing.

SB4 originally excluded only hospitals and most other health care entities from those protections, which drew rebuke from that industry, arguing that the exclusion could lead to capacity issues inside hospitals and make it so visitors would not be allowed inside to visit hospitalized loved ones.

School districts were included in the original bill, but after teachers and their unions voiced concerns about being able to safely return to schools during a late-night hearing that lasted until nearly 3 a.m., school districts were later excluded from those protections as well.

The bill passed both chambers of the Legislature with bipartisan support, but also bipartisan opposition. Progressive and workers rights groups have criticized the legislation for granting liability protections to most businesses and employers while only providing additional health and safety precautions to hotel workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

