Sisolak speaks about Nevada response to Caldor Fire

With flames headed toward South Lake Tahoe, and Nevada’s Douglas County facing evacuation warnings, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak discussed the Caldor Fire.

A chimney stands on a property destroyed by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Gov. Steve Sisolak provides an update on COVID-19 in Nevada at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Smoke generated by the Caldor Fire fills the air in the Christmas Valley neighborhood of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The sun is visible through thick smoke as the Caldor Fire continues to burn in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

With flames headed toward South Lake Tahoe and Nevada’s Douglas County facing evacuation warnings, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state officials spoke to the media about the Caldor Fire at the State Emergency Operations Center.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday morning that the Douglas County Community & Senior Center and the Carson City Community Center both were at capacity. But Fuji Park in Carson City, the Reno Sparks Convention Center, the Dayton Rodeo Event Center and the Lyon County Fairgrounds in Yerington also had opened as evacuation shelters.

State of emergency

Sisolak on Monday declared a state of emergency in Nevada, citing “the anticipation” that the wildfire in the Lake Tahoe area in California would burn across the state line into the Silver State.

“On behalf of the State of Nevada, I would like to thank all of our brave first responders, local government agencies, and nonprofit entities who continue to go above and beyond to assist our communities during the Caldor Fire,” Sisolak said in a statement. “We will continue to use all our available resources to fight this fire and assist those in need.”

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous fire conditions and winds through Wednesday.

Casinos closing

Some casinos in the South Lake Tahoe area notified the Gaming Control Board Monday that they have started to shut down parts of their gaming operations in response to the encroaching fire, a spokesman for the agency said.

Four major casinos are located in Stateline: Montbleu Casino Resort, Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and Harvey’s.

“We would presume that this could escalate over the coming hours,” said Michael Lawton, a Control Board analyst, in an email Monday afternoon.

Caesars Entertainment emailed a statement about its casinos to the Review-Journal.

“While Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe are not currently under mandatory evacuation orders, we recognize that the situation is rapidly evolving, and we are in constant contact with local officials to ensure that we are prepared,” according to the statement. “At this time, both properties are operating and actively supporting local emergency services, fire crews and displaced Team Members.”

Hard Rock Lake Tahoe also released a statement. “We are thankful for the many firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect our team members, our homes, family, friends and the natural resources of the South Shore of Lake Tahoe,” it said. “We continue to monitor the situation and are in close contact with the local, state and federal government.”