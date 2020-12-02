Sisolak spells out vaccine plans, urges state to stay vigilant

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he hopes a COVID-19 vaccine could be available in a limited supply in a week but asks people to continue to stay vigilant.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that he expects the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be available to residents by mid-month but asked Nevadans to remain vigilant. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak press conference with Shannon Bennett, Candice McDaniel and ASL interpreter.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that he expects the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be available to residents by mid-month but asked Nevadans to remain vigilant.

“There is hope on the horizon,” Sisolak said during a virtual news conference. “There is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Sisolak was joined by state public health officials who said that the vaccine would first be made available to health care workers at hospitals.

Others who would be near the front of the line for the vaccine include correctional facility staff and members of law enforcement. Some of the initial doses also will be reserved for those who work or live in long-term care facilities, said Shannon Bennett, immunization program manager with the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

The governor said that Nevadans must take precautions against the virus until a vaccine is widely available.

“Federal officials have widely reported that we won’t see large-scale vaccination throughout America until the spring,” Sisolak said. “So we need a bridge to get there. Here in Nevada, that bridge between today and the day we have large-scale vaccination must be built by all of us.”

The governor also cautioned that cases are increasing across the state.

“We have a lot of work to do, and it will take all of us to recommit ourselves to turning things around before a vaccine is widely available,” he said.

Nevada reported 35 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second-highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

Sisolak also suggested that further restrictions may be on the horizon.

“As I mentioned last week, if we do not begin to see a change in our trajectory, and if this crisis continues to get worse, we will be left in the unfortunate position of having to take stronger actions – something I have been desperately trying to avoid,” he said.

Before any vaccine can be distributed, it must receive authorization for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA will be considering two separate vaccines for emergency use authorization this month, following clinical trials to evaluate their safety and efficiency. On Dec. 10, an independent advisory panel to the FDA will evaluate a prospective vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech. On Dec. 17 it will evaluate a vaccine by Moderna Inc. that was developed in conjunction with the National Institutes of Health.

Both companies say that clinical trials have shown their vaccines to be more than 94 percent effective with only minor side effects.

Both vaccines rely upon a new technology that uses genetic code to build an immune response in people who are vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.