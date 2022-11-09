Sisolak takes early lead, but many more votes to count

Gov. Steve Sisolak took an early lead in his bid for re-election on Tuesday, based on early voting numbers.

Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during the Nevada Democratic Victory Election Night party in the ballroom of the Encore on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, takes a selfie with other candidates and supporters during a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, kisses grandson Theodore Bartolo while posing for photos with supporters at a campaign event Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo is running against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, left, embraces Willie L. Smith during a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, waits to speak at a campaign event Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo is running against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak was leading Republican Joe Lombardo by a margin of 51.8 percent to 44.9 percent in the race for Nevada governor, according to early results released by the election officials late Tuesday night.

Those results are still preliminary, and could shift over the coming days as mail ballots postmarked by Election Day continue to be counted. As of 10:15 p.m., the secretary of state’s website was reporting results from Clark, where roughly 72 percent of the state’s population lives, as well as a handful of rural counties. Washoe County reported early voting and some mail ballot totals on its election website, showing Sisolak and Lombardo separated by less than 500 votes as of 10:50 p.m.

“We knew it was going to be a close election, and that’s exactly what we got,” Sisolak told the crowd at the Democrats’ watch party inside the Encore Tuesday evening. “Hang in there everybody. Be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted and when that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”

Lombardo, two-term sheriff of Nevada’s most populous county, and Sisolak, the incumbent Democratic governor vying for a second term, have been locked in an extremely tight race since Lombardo emerged from a crowded Republican primary in June.

Polling has shown the race to essentially a toss up nearly the entire election cycle, with the most recent showing a very slight tilt in Lombardo’s favor but most still within the margin of error.

Sisolak, 68, who was Nevada’s first Democratic governor in nearly two decades, spent more than 20 years in elected office in Nevada. His first four years as governor have been largely overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which first gripped the Silver State 15 months into Sisolak’s term. His response to the pandemic, and especially his decision to shutter businesses as the outbreak spread, became one of the Republicans’ main campaign attacks throughout the election cycle.

Sisolak has said he’s hoping for four more years to address the issues that were forced to take a backseat to the pandemic response, especially his plans for improving education and diversifying Nevada’s economy.

Lawman for governor

Lombardo, 60, is hoping to make the unconventional leap from county sheriff to governor of the state, a run he has said was spurred because he thought he could better manage the state in the wake of Sisolak’s COVID-19 response.

The race has been largely defined by a handful of key issues, namely inflation, abortion rights and crime, with Lombardo and Republicans railing against Sisolak on rising costs and gas prices.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion rights to individual states, Lombardo’s stance — and stumbles — on the topic became a prime target for Sisolak and Democrats as they hoped to highlight the sheriff’s anti-abortion comments in a state that overwhelmingly voted to protect a woman’s right to have the procedure more than thirty years ago.

On the trail, Lombardo has promised to repeal what he calls “soft on crime” legislation that Democrats have passed under Sisolak, specifically a 2019 criminal justice reform bill that sought to reduce the rate at which people return to prison that passed with bipartisan support.

Money race

From a fundraising perspective, Sisolak was able to significantly outraise and outspend Lombardo, carrying a massive war chest into the general election that allowed him to pump $12.8 million into the campaign from July 1 to Sept. 30. That dwarfed the $1.8 million Lombardo was able to spend in that same period, in large part because the sheriff was forced to spend far more than anticipated to fend off the plethora of primary challengers.

Lombardo emerged from a 15-person Republican primary that saw him beat Reno attorney Joey Gilbert by just 11 points in a race that proved closer than most would have anticipated. Gilbert had generated significant grassroots support among the Republican party base thanks largely to his pro-Trump, anti-COVID restriction and election denier stances.

But the fight over those primary results spilled over well into the general election, as Gilbert refused to concede the race and sued Lombardo and several officials across the state over the election results, claiming that an “illegal geometric formula” altered the votes that were counted. Gilbert lost that action and was later sanctioned for filing a frivolous lawsuit and forced to pay Lombardo’s legal fees. It wasn’t until early October that Gilbert announced that he was supporting Lombardo in the race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

