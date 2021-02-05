Sisolak taking action to end disparities in who receives vaccine

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced an initiative aimed at distributing the coronavirus vaccine more equitably across racial and ethnic groups in Clark County.

Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced an initiative aimed at distributing the coronavirus vaccine more equitably across racial and ethnic groups in Clark County.

“Clark County is facing an equity crisis. It must stop,” Sisolak said in a pre-recorded video address. “There is a disparity in who is receiving the vaccine that does not reflect the demographics of that region.”

State officials will work with Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County “to clarify prioritization lanes, support fair access to vaccines through site selection, and equitable allocation across communities,” according to a press release. Nevada’s immunization team is also creating an equity task force in conjunction with the Nevada Minority Health & Equity Coalition, Sisolak’s chief of staff Michelle White announced this week.

The governor pointed to vaccination data published weekly by the Southern Nevada Health District that shows inequities between racial and ethnic groups.

Excluding people whose race is reportedly unknown, only about 6 percent of vaccine recipients in Clark County were Black, despite that group making up 12 percent of the county’s population. Hispanics received about 13.5 percent of the doses, but they make up close to 32 percent of the population.

White and Asian people had received a larger share of vaccines than their share of the county population, the data shows.

Sisolak said residency data on recipients showed that the county’s ZIP codes that were hardest hit by COVID-19 had the lowest frequency of vaccinations. Aggregate data on vaccines by ZIP codes has not yet been published by the state or SNHD.

“These ZIP codes represent Clark County’s working class families, lower-income households and communities of color,” Sisolak said.

Track COVID-19 data in Nevada

In the past two weeks, the SNHD and local governments have begun opening pop-up vaccination sites in communities of color with the goal of increasing immunizations there. However, many of the sites have allowed any eligible Nevadan to sign up, regardless of where they live.

SNHD health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen on Wednesday said the county would soon change its strategy. He described deploying vaccination strike teams to inoculate people living in hard-hit areas.

“We cannot rely on just a mass vaccination site being located in that area, because it doesn’t guarantee that people in the heavily affected area will get vaccinated there,” he said.

In his video, Sisolak also took aim at “rumors and substantiated examples” of people getting access to the vaccine who were not yet eligible. Currently, Clark County is vaccinating certain groups of essential workers and members of the public aged 70 and older. However, any worker from an eligible group who works from home is not supposed to receive the vaccine.

“The blame rests solely on the shoulders of those in leadership positions. They know better,” Sisolak said. “Every time a group that is not eligible is being vaccinated, those doses are being taken away from someone’s grandma or grandpa or a front-line worker who has been showing up every day throughout the pandemic.”

Nevada climbs out of bottom in administering vaccine, CDC says

Large Las Vegas venues eyed for vaccination sites

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.