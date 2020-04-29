Sisolak tells ABC he plans to extend Nevada’s stay-at-home order

Nevada’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, will be extended, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The governor, who teased on Twitter a day before that he would announce a “Roadmap to Recovery” plan for Nevada to reopen businesses and other services, said in the interview with anchor Amy Robach that the state will soon start easing some restrictions when it comes to retail stores being allowed to have curbside pickup as well as some outdoor recreation activities, the local ABC affiliate KTNV-TV, Channel 13, reported.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to have to extend the stay-at-home order a little bit. We just have not reached exactly where we want to get in the downward trajectory,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak did not specify in the interview how long the extension would last.

“Our statistics have plateaued. We’ve got almost 5,000 cases now in the state of Nevada and 225 fatalities, so those numbers have kind of stabilized, and hospitalizations and intensive care hospitalizations have begun to decline. And so we are looking forward to continue to bring our economy back to life a little bit,” the governor added.

Sisolak’s interview is scheduled to air during ABC’s “Pandemic: What you need to know,” which will air from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

