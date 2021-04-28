88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Sisolak: ‘The comeback is here, now.’

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2021 - 4:53 pm
 
Updated April 29, 2021 - 2:36 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak is at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas for a news conference about getting front-li ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak is at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas for a news conference about getting front-line workers vaccinated, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Steve Sisolak is at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas for a news conference about getting front-li ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak is at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas for a news conference about getting front-line workers vaccinated, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined members of the gaming and hospitality industry this afternoon to provide updates on the state’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate frontline workers ahead of the state’s full economic opening.

After saying he is often asked when Las Vegas is coming back, Sisolak stated, “The comeback is here, now.”

He also reiterated that the state is on its way to being fully reopened by June 1.

Sisolak urged hospitality workers who haven’t been vaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible. He also asked hospitality workers who have been vaccinated to encourage their co-workers to follow suit.

“We are making Nevada the safest destination possible to come to for vacations, conventions and meetings,” he said.

John McManus from MGM Resorts International, Gaming Control Board Chair Brin Gibson, Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine, Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union, and workers who received their COVID-19 vaccine also took part in the event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak: ‘The comeback is here, now.’
Sisolak: ‘The comeback is here, now.’
2
Nevada’s new COVID cases remain far above average as deaths rebound
Nevada’s new COVID cases remain far above average as deaths rebound
3
Call for tax hikes to fund K-12 education meets with mixed reaction
Call for tax hikes to fund K-12 education meets with mixed reaction
4
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
5
Las Vegas attorney happy with outcome in FTC payday loan case
Las Vegas attorney happy with outcome in FTC payday loan case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Nevada wages war on coronavirus mutants
By / RJ

Nevada is fighting coronavirus variants through genetic sequencing, using the data for contact tracing to slow their spread and, soon, to aid the development of new vaccines.

Read More