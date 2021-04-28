Sisolak: ‘The comeback is here, now.’

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined members of the gaming and hospitality industry today to provide updates on the state’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate frontline workers.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas for a news conference about getting front-line workers vaccinated, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined members of the gaming and hospitality industry this afternoon to provide updates on the state’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate frontline workers ahead of the state’s full economic opening.

After saying he is often asked when Las Vegas is coming back, Sisolak stated, “The comeback is here, now.”

He also reiterated that the state is on its way to being fully reopened by June 1.

Sisolak urged hospitality workers who haven’t been vaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible. He also asked hospitality workers who have been vaccinated to encourage their co-workers to follow suit.

“We are making Nevada the safest destination possible to come to for vacations, conventions and meetings,” he said.

John McManus from MGM Resorts International, Gaming Control Board Chair Brin Gibson, Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine, Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union, and workers who received their COVID-19 vaccine also took part in the event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.