Sisolak, Titus speak at anti-Asian hate event

Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke at a Las Vegas event Thursday decrying recent acts of violence against Asian Americans.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

First lady Kathy Sisolak and Rep. Dina Titus also spoke at the “Stop Asian Hate” event at the Chinatown Plaza shopping center.

Acts of hate — ranging from verbal harassment to shunning to physical assaults and even civil rights violations — has been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China. According to the group Stop AAPI Hate, physical assaults comprise 11.1 percent of the nearly 3,800 incidents reported to the group since the start of the pandemic.

