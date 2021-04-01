78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Sisolak, Titus speak at anti-Asian hate event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2021 - 1:28 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke at a Las Vegas event Thursday decrying recent acts of violence against Asian Americans.

First lady Kathy Sisolak and Rep. Dina Titus also spoke at the “Stop Asian Hate” event at the Chinatown Plaza shopping center.

Acts of hate — ranging from verbal harassment to shunning to physical assaults and even civil rights violations — has been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China. According to the group Stop AAPI Hate, physical assaults comprise 11.1 percent of the nearly 3,800 incidents reported to the group since the start of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
2
Biden rolls out jobs plan, Las Vegas-LA Amtrak route unveiled
Biden rolls out jobs plan, Las Vegas-LA Amtrak route unveiled
3
COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 4 percent in Clark County
COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 4 percent in Clark County
4
Nevada’s COVID-19 cases, deaths above average for 2nd straight day
Nevada’s COVID-19 cases, deaths above average for 2nd straight day
5
Tax breaks could bring over 1K high-paying jobs to Nevada
Tax breaks could bring over 1K high-paying jobs to Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST