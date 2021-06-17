Sisolak to announce COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

The initiative is an effort to encourage more Nevadans to get the vaccine and reward those who have already been immunized.

Gov. Steve Sisolak receives his COVID-19 vaccine from Pharmacy Manager Trashelle Miro alongside frontline grocery store workers at the Albertsons Pharmacy on Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas Thursday, March 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada will announce “Vax Nevada Days,” the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive promotional program, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium. The initiative is an effort to encourage more Nevadans to get the vaccine and reward those who have already been immunized, the release said.

Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, and Scott Gunn, senior vice president of corporate public affairs from IGT Global Solutions Corp., will attend the news conference with the governor.

The initiative comes as states including California, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado and Washington have followed Ohio in launching lotteries with million-dollar cash prizes to bolster the numbers of vaccinated people in their states.

In Nevada, average daily vaccination rates have declined from a high of 25,000 in mid-April to about 6,000, according to the state’s online dashboard.

