Sisolak to announce details of $20M business grant program

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 10:19 am
 

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine will announce details Wednesday of a new Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program aimed at helping Nevada’s small businesses.

The program will use federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry.

A press conference at 2 p.m. at the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas. Watch the livestream here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

