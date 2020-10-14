Sisolak to announce details of $20M business grant program

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine will announce details of a new grant program aimed at helping Nevada’s small businesses.

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives updates on Nevada's COVID-19 response efforts during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine will announce details Wednesday of a new Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program aimed at helping Nevada’s small businesses.

The program will use federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be administered through the Nevada Treasurer’s Office, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Business and Industry.

A press conference at 2 p.m. at the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas. Watch the livestream here.

