Sisolak to attend news conference in support of waiter shot 11 times — WATCH LIVE

The Asian Community Development Council will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon in light of a shooting last week that left a Chinatown restaurant waiter badly wounded.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak plan to attend the event in Las Vegas.

The Asian Community Development Council is working with Asian-American and Pacific Islander businesses and community partners to raise money for Chengyan Wang, who was shot 11 times early Dec. 20 while working at Shanghai Taste, 4266 Spring Mountain Road.

According to the restaurant, Wang intervened during an attempted burglary of the business. He is expected to survive.

On Monday, Las Vegas police arrested 23-year-old Rashawn Gaston-Anderson in connection with the shooting. He was ordered held without bail early Tuesday by a Las Vegas judge.

