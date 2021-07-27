91°F
Sisolak to discuss eviction plan in Wednesday news conference

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2021 - 9:19 am
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a briefing on the COVID-19 surge and response with publ ...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a briefing on the COVID-19 surge and response with public health officials in Las Vegas, July 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update Wednesday as the federal eviction moratorium is about to end.

During a virtual news conference at 4 p.m., the governor will talk about the eviction prevention legislation in Nevada. The federal moratorium, implemented through the Centers for Disease Control, ends on Saturday.

He will be joined by Shannon Chambers, president of the board of directors from Home Means Nevada, and Kevin Schiller, assistant county manager for Clark County.

The news conference can be seen live on the governor’s YouTube channel and here at reviewjournal.com.

