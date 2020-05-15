Sisolak to discuss Nevada business reopening — LIVESTREAM

Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Friday to discuss Phase One of his plan to reopen nonessential businesses.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, May 8, 2020, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak is set to give an update on Nevada’s first phase of reopening businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Phase One of the governor’s reopening plan kicked off on May 9, when the governor issued a new directive that allowed retail stores, restaurants, barber shops, salons and some types of businesses that were deemed nonessential and forced to close in March as part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 were allowed to once again open their doors, but with several restrictions in place.

Those restrictions included capacity limits and requirements that all employees wear facial coverings.

Several types of businesses still are required to stay closed in Nevada. Those include casinos, bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers, including yoga, barre and spin facilities, spas, recreational and entertainment venues, community centers, sports venues, movie theaters and more.

