Sisolak to discuss next phase of Nevada’s reopening plan

Gov. Steve Sisolak will discuss the next phase of Nevada’s reopening at a news conference Tuesday evening, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, May 8, 2020, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The office announced Monday that Sisolak will brief the media on Phase Two of his “Roadmap to Recovery” plan at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The briefing also will stream online at leg.state.nv.us.

Last week, Sisolak’s office said the governor could potentially announce a date for beginning the second phase of reopenings at a Tuesday briefing, depending on whether data collected through the holiday weekend continued to “reflect positive or consistent trends.”

Sisolak has set a target date of June 4 for reopening Nevada’s gaming industry, shuttered since mid-March.

