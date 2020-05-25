Sisolak to discuss next phase of Nevada’s reopening plan
Gov. Steve Sisolak will discuss the next phase of Nevada’s reopening at a news conference Tuesday evening, according to the governor’s office.
The office announced Monday that Sisolak will brief the media on Phase Two of his “Roadmap to Recovery” plan at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The briefing also will stream online at leg.state.nv.us.
Last week, Sisolak’s office said the governor could potentially announce a date for beginning the second phase of reopenings at a Tuesday briefing, depending on whether data collected through the holiday weekend continued to “reflect positive or consistent trends.”
Sisolak has set a target date of June 4 for reopening Nevada’s gaming industry, shuttered since mid-March.
