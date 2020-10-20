Sisolak to give update on COVID-19 in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response this afternoon.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response this afternoon.

The briefing will take place at 4 p.m. at the Grand Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal will livestream the event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.