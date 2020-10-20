Sisolak to give update on COVID-19 in Nevada
Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response this afternoon.
The briefing will take place at 4 p.m. at the Grand Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.
The Review-Journal will livestream the event.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
