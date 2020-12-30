49°F
Nevada

Sisolak to give update on Nevada’s COVID vaccination efforts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 11:02 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak has called a press briefing for 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 immunization efforts.

Sisolak will be joined by Immunization Program Manager Shannon Bennett.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @Dentzernews on Twitter.

