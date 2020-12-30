Sisolak to give update on Nevada’s COVID vaccination efforts
Gov. Steve Sisolak has called a press briefing for 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Nevada’s COVID-19 immunization efforts.
Sisolak will be joined by Immunization Program Manager Shannon Bennett.
