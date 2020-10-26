45°F
Sisolak to give update on state’s COVID response

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2020 - 9:18 am
 
Updated October 26, 2020 - 9:20 am

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response today.

The governor will discuss the response along with the state’s vaccine plan during a news conference at 3 p.m.

He will be joined by Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, and Shannon Bennett, immunization program manager for the Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

The Review-Journal will livestream the news conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

