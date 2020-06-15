Sisolak to hold briefing on reopening plans

Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a 5 p.m. news conference Monday to discuss Nevada’s continued reopening plans as it recovers from business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, May 8, 2020, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a 5 p.m. briefing Monday to discuss the status of Nevada’s phased-in recovery from COVID-19 restrictions on commerce and public life.

The briefing will be streamed here and on the state Legislature’s website.

Nevada moved to Phase 2 in its recovery plan on May 29, permitting more businesses to open and loosening other restrictions on public gatherings while urging continued practice of social distancing. Casinos in the state were permitted to reopen, with social distancing restrictions, on June 4.

In recent weeks, Las Vegas, Reno and other cities have seen large gatherings of protesters and counter-protesters marching in the wake of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The gatherings have prompted concern of new COVID-19 outbreaks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.