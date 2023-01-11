Sisolak to join University of Chicago as Pritzker fellow

Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will join the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics as a Pritzker fellow, joining other politicians who lost their recent re-elections.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a panel about projects planned for the development of the Las Vegas Medical District at Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will join the University of Chicago Institute of Politics as a Pritzker fellow this winter and spring.

Sisolak will lead seminars where he will talk about challenges and opportunities he faced while governing Nevada, such as addressing climate change, aiming to improve public education and governing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pritzker Fellows Program at the university welcomes a group of both domestic and international people in different fields, including elected officials, journalists, activists, policymakers and diplomats to dive into the “most pressing issues of the day,” according to the university’s website.

Sisolak, who lost his bid for re-election to Republican Joe Lombardo in the November 2022 midterms, is joining other politicians who lost their recent elections, including former Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich and Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas.

Former Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, will also join the Institute as a visiting fellow in January, when he will “unpack the political and cultural divides impacting the U.S. electorate,” according to the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

Sisolak declined interviews with media outlets after his loss, declining to talk about his time in office and what he plans to do next. He was the only incumbent Democratic governor to lose his bid for re-election in 2022.

Since 2013, the Institute of Politics has hosted hundreds of fellows, including former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Sally Yates, former acting U.S. attorney general.

