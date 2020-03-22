Sisolak to make coronavirus-related statement at 3:30 p.m.
Gov. Steve Sisolak will make a coronavirus-related announcement on his Facebook page at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The announcement will discuss “proactive steps the State of Nevada is taking to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” according to a Sunday statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
