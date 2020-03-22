Sisolak to make coronavirus-related statement at 3:30 p.m.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will make a coronavirus-related announcement on his Facebook page at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to announce the closure of all non-essential businesses state wide to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak will make a coronavirus-related announcement on his Facebook page at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The announcement will discuss “proactive steps the State of Nevada is taking to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” according to a Sunday statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.