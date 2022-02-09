Sisolak to provide COVID-19 update
Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update on COVID-19 in the state of Nevada on Thursday.
Sisolak will hold a virtual press conference at 10 a.m. The press conference will be livestreamed here at lvrj.com.
Sisolak is expected to discuss Nevada’a COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as the availability of COVID-19 test kits and therapeutics across the state
