65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nevada

Sisolak to provide COVID-19 update

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2022 - 10:01 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference held with the Asian Community Development C ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference held with the Asian Community Development Council at Shanghai Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update on COVID-19 in the state of Nevada on Thursday.

Sisolak will hold a virtual press conference at 10 a.m. The press conference will be livestreamed here at lvrj.com.

Sisolak is expected to discuss Nevada’a COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as the availability of COVID-19 test kits and therapeutics across the state

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
Nevada among the last states with rigid indoor mask mandates
2
Family of overdose victim files suit against North Las Vegas, fire department
Family of overdose victim files suit against North Las Vegas, fire department
3
Republican candidates for governor debate in Henderson
Republican candidates for governor debate in Henderson
4
Nevada starts serving free rapid COVID-19 tests
Nevada starts serving free rapid COVID-19 tests
5
4 key coronavirus metrics continue to improve in Clark County
4 key coronavirus metrics continue to improve in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a campaign event at The Pass Casino ...
Adam Laxalt kicks off campaign swing with Henderson rally
By / RJ

U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt kicked off a campaign swing in Henderson on Friday afternoon, attacking America’s “ruling class” and painting U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as a “captive of the left.”

Read More