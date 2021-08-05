Sisolak to provide COVID-19 update as cases, deaths surge in Nevada
Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Nevada.
On Thursday, Nevada reported 1,135 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, pushing state totals to 362,275 cases and 5,979 deaths attributed to the virus.
The press conference will be livestreamed here on reviewjournal.com and on the governor’s YouTube page.
