110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nevada

Sisolak to provide COVID-19 update as cases, deaths surge in Nevada

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 11:28 am
 
Updated August 5, 2021 - 12:14 pm
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a kick-off event of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour ...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a kick-off event of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour for American Rescue Plan Funds at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Nevada.

On Thursday, Nevada reported 1,135 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, pushing state totals to 362,275 cases and 5,979 deaths attributed to the virus.

The press conference will be livestreamed here on reviewjournal.com and on the governor’s YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada reports more deaths as COVID delta variant spreads
Nevada reports more deaths as COVID delta variant spreads
2
Las Vegas Mayor Goodman recently tested positive for COVID-19
Las Vegas Mayor Goodman recently tested positive for COVID-19
3
Does the federal eviction ban apply to Nevada? There is some debate
Does the federal eviction ban apply to Nevada? There is some debate
4
Hundreds of homes threatened with foreclosure for overdue trash bills
Hundreds of homes threatened with foreclosure for overdue trash bills
5
Governor mandates school kids to mask up in schools and buses
Governor mandates school kids to mask up in schools and buses
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More