Sisolak to provide COVID-19 update as cases, deaths surge in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Nevada.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a kick-off event of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour for American Rescue Plan Funds at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

On Thursday, Nevada reported 1,135 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, pushing state totals to 362,275 cases and 5,979 deaths attributed to the virus.

The press conference will be livestreamed here on reviewjournal.com and on the governor’s YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.