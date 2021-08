Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Nevada.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a kick-off event of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour for American Rescue Plan Funds at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Nevada.

The press conference will be livestreamed here on reviewjournal.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.