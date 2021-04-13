83°F
Sisolak to provide update on COVID-19 response efforts

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2021 - 12:40 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2021 - 12:43 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks in front of a mobile vaccine unit that was brought into the state by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with rural vaccination efforts on Monday, April 5, 2021. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak will conduct a news conference to update Nevadans on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The news conference will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday inside the Old Assembly Chamber of the Nevada State Capitol, according to a release.

This news comes after the state called a temporary halt to the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, heeding the recommendation of federal regulators.

It will be streamed on the Governor’s YouTube page here and at reviewjournal.com.

This is a develpoping story. Check back for updates.

