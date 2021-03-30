66°F
Sisolak to provide update on evictions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 12:32 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update on Nevada’s eviction moratorium today at a 3 p.m. press conference.

The press conference will be show live on the governor’s YouTube channel and here on reviewjournal.com.

Sisolak will be joined by Shannon Chambers, president of the board of directors for Home Means Nevada; Kevin Schiller, assistant county manager for Clark County; Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro; and Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

