Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response

It will be conducted virtually as the governor continues to isolate due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Gov. Steve Sisolak (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response as the coronavirus continues its wildfire-like spread across Nevada.

On Nov. 10, Sisolak asked Nevadans to stay at home as much as possible for two weeks to slow the spread of the virus amid another surge. He said at that time that if the state did not start seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 data, he would “be forced to take stronger action,” not-so-subtlety hinting that some of the restrictions put in place on businesses in the spring could come back.

Since that press conference, though, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have spiked across Nevada, with the state recording new record highs in its seven-day moving average of new cases and for positive cases reported in a single day, with more than 2,000 new cases reported four times in the past nine days, including Sunday.

On Wednesday, eight days after that press conference, Sisolak told reporters that the state is not seeing any downward trend, and that new mitigation measures would be coming “very soon.” He did not provide details about what those restrictions might be.

Across the country, including in Nevada’s neighboring states, governors have started to once again implement COVID-19 safety measures in recent weeks ahead of the holiday season.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced that he had issued a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in some 40 counties, where roughly 95 percent of the state’s population lives.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced a two-week “freeze,” that will require gyms, museums, movie theaters and other non-essential businesses to close down during the freeze period. Hot spot areas, including the state’s most populous county of Multnomah, will be under the freeze for four weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

