Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s COVID vaccination plan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 10:18 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination planning process.

The conference will be conducted virtually in Carson City.

The governor will be joined by Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief of the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, and Shannon Bennett, immunization program manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

