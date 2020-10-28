50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nevada

Sisolak to provide update on state’s coronavirus situation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 8:41 am
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s current coronavirus situation.

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Carson City. The Review-Journal will stream the press conference here.

Sisolak will be joined by Nevada’s COVID response director, Caleb Cage, and Julia Peek, the deputy adminstrator in the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
2
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
3
Trump to rally Wednesday just outside Nevada to avoid restrictions
Trump to rally Wednesday just outside Nevada to avoid restrictions
4
Sisolak has plan to allow bigger conventions to boost Nevada economy
Sisolak has plan to allow bigger conventions to boost Nevada economy
5
Donald Trump-Joe Biden projects as biggest betting event ever
Donald Trump-Joe Biden projects as biggest betting event ever
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More