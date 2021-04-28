84°F
Sisolak to speak at MGM Resorts vaccination clinic

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2021 - 4:53 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vaccine supplies are laid out at a new site for COVID-19 vaccination at Mandalay Bay Convention ...
Vaccine supplies are laid out at a new site for COVID-19 vaccination at Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak will join members of the gaming and hospitality industry at 2 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on the state’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate frontline workers ahead of the state’s full economic opening.

John McManus from MGM Resorts International, Gaming Control Board Chair Brin Gibson, Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine, Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union and workers who received their COVID-19 vaccine also will take part in the event.

The event will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

